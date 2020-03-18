Erdogan advises Turks to stay home until coronavirus passes

ANKARA, March 18 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan advised Turks on Wednesday not to leave home unless necessary for three weeks and to minimise social contact until the threat of coronavirus recedes, but did not instruct people to stay away from work.

“None of our citizens must leave their homes or get in contact with anyone, unless absolutely necessary, until the threat disappears,” Erdogan said in a speech after a special meeting in Ankara to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our citizens who are going to their offices should directly return to their homes at the end of the business day,” he said. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)