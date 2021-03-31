Turkey logs highest new daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic - ministry

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks, walk at a popular middle-class shopping district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 39,302 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The government eased measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey earlier this month, prompting a surge in new cases. On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which will start in two weeks.

The latest daily death toll was 152, bringing the cumulative toll to 31,537, according to the health ministry.