Turkey reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 259

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks, walk at a popular middle-class shopping district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18,861.

Turkey also recorded 19,650 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. Total cases since March, when the first COVID-19 case was identified in Turkey, stood at 2,082,610, the data showed.

The government has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb daily infections. The highest daily number of new cases was reported on Dec. 8 at 33,198.