Turkey starts initial talks to procure Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine

Vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has began initial talks to procure the Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding Ankara would receive a total of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of May.

Turkey has until now been using COVID-19 shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd and it has carried out 14.13 million inoculations, with 8.18 million people having received a first dose, since Jan. 14 when the nationwide rollout began.

In a statement after a meeting with his coronavirus science council, Koca also said Turkey would be receiving 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech by early April.