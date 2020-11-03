Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Empty seats of restaurants are seen in Istanbul, Turkey March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have recently spiked, with 2,302 patients identified on Monday. Ankara only reports the number of those who show symptoms.

Erdogan was speaking after a cabinet meeting.