Turkey to impose five-day lockdown as virus deaths hit new record

FILE PHOTO: A cat walks on a deserted street during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey will impose a five-day full lockdown beginning on December 31 to maintain gains against the pandemic, as official data showed new daily coronavirus deaths hit a record 229.

Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the stay-home order would begin at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and run through January 4. Separately government data showed new daily COVID-19 cases stood at 29,617 in the last 24 hours.