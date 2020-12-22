Turkey's coronavirus deaths rise by 251 -ministry

FILE PHOTO: People stand next to the coffins of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 251 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,602.

Turkey also recorded 19,256 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. Total cases since March, when the first COVID-19 case was identified in Turkey, stood at 2,062,960, the data showed.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but since Nov. 25 it has reported all cases.

The government has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb the number of daily infections. The highest daily number of new cases was reported on Dec. 8 with 33,198 people. Daily coronavirus-related deaths hit a record high of 254 on Monday.