Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 240 - health ministry

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks, walk at a popular middle-class shopping district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s daily coronavirus death toll hit a record 240 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total so far to 17,121, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Turkey also recorded 29,718 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all cases since Nov. 25.

The country has reported 1.928 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed.

The government has imposed weekday curfews and full weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in infections.