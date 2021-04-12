Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Turkey COVID-19 council to recommend stricter measures amid third peak - minister

By Reuters Staff

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday that the coronavirus science council will recommend a tighter set of measures against the COVID-19 outbreak spread as the outbreak reached what the minister called “a third peak.”

In a news conference, Koca also said further shipments of coronavirus vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer and BioNTech in the coming months. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay)

