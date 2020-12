FILE PHOTO: A departure board is seen at the Istanbul Airport, during the first day of resumed Turkish Airlines flights to the U.S. amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey on Sunday temporarily suspended flights from Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa over a new strain of coronavirus, the health minister said.

The measure was taken as a precaution in coordination with the transport ministry, minister Fahrettin Koca said.