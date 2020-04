ISTANBUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s budget carrier Pegasus Airlines has extended the cancellation of its flights to May 15 from April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Shares in Pegasus were trading up 7.56% at 1117 GMT. Earlier this month, Turkish Airlines extended the cancellation of its flights to May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)