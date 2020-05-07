Turkey investigating 29 companies over pricing during coronvirus outbreak

ANKARA, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s competition authority said on Thursday it has launched investigations into 29 companies, including supermarket chains, for extraordinary pricing of hygiene, cleaning and food products during the coronavirus outbreak.

The investigations were launched after a month-long analysis of pricing trends, and there were “serious indications” some of the companies had violated competition laws with their prices, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)