Turkey aims to re-open economy starting late May, says official

ANKARA, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government aims to begin in late May re-opening the economy that has sharply slowed due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and officials will aim to avoid a second wave of infections, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“Recent studies have indicated that a reopening of the economy will be possible at the end of May and current developments confirmed this. Steps will be taken to reopen without allowing a second wave of infections,” the official told Reuters.