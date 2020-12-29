Turkey aims to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine domestically -minister

ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Turkey aims to produce Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V domestically, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Turkey requested more information from Russia about the vaccine and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca informed the presidential cabinet on Monday that everything was on the right track, Cavusoglu said.

He was speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)