Soccer-Four players at Turkish top-flight clubs test positive for coronavirus

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A total of four players from three teams in the Turkish Super Lig have tested positive for coronavirus after tests carried out on their squads and other staff, the clubs said on Friday.

Istanbul’s Galatasaray said two of its players were found to be positive after tests conducted on players and staff returning from holiday. They did not have clinical complaints but were taken into isolation for treatment, it said on Twitter.

Trabzonspor, who came runners-up in the league, said one of their first team players had tested positive after showing symptoms, but was in a good condition and had started treatment.

Also, Istanbul’s Fenerbahce said overnight that one of their players and a member of the coashing staff had tested positive for COVID-19 after tests on the club’s squad and other staff.

There have been more than 245,000 cases of novel coronavirus recorded in Turkey, with more than 5,900 people dying.

After an almost three-month suspension due to the outbreak, the league resumed in June and last month Istanbul Basaksehir won the title for the first time, breaking the dominance of the city’s ‘Big Three’ - Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasary.

