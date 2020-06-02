Turkish Airlines to start flights from 6 European countries on June 18

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines said on Tuesday it will start direct flights from 16 cities in six European countries to 14 cities in Anatolia as of June 18, including new routes it had not flown to before.

The airline said it will resume international flights from Istanbul on June 10, and the new flights on June 18 will specifically be to Anatolia, the Asian territory which makes up the vast majority of Turkey. The flights are planned with 16 cities in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Denmark, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)