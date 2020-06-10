UPDATE 1-Turkish Airlines still seeking permits for international flights

(Adds quote from official)

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines is still seeking permits from aviation authorities to resume flying international routes after a two-month suspension following the coronavirus outbreak, an official from the flag carrier said on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said last week that flights would restart on June 10 to destinations such as northern Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Bulgaria and Qatar, but the official said the airline had not yet got approval.

“We can’t operate international flights today. We are waiting to receive permission from the civil aviation authorities,” he said.

Turkish Airlines, which flew to 126 countries before the coronavirus outbreak, resumed a limited number of domestic flights last week.

Previously the airline said it expects a slow recovery in global demand towards the end of the summer months, with a 60% drop in passenger numbers this year compared to initial expectations.

The company’s shares were up 0.56% at 0943 GMT in line with the gains of the main BIST 100 index. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)