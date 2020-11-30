Turkey's coronavirus death toll hits record for eighth consecutive day

FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a protective mask stands in front of a fish and bread restaurant, amid the spread of COVID-19 in Istanbul, Turkey November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for an eighth consecutive day on Monday, with 188 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The number of new cases of coronavirus infections, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours also reached a record high of 31,219.

For four months, Turkey only reported symptomatic cases, but since Wednesday it has reported all cases. Historical data for the total number of cases is still not available.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in March stood at 13,746.