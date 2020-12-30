Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 254 - ministry

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks, walk at a popular middle-class shopping district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 254 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,642.

The number of new cases stood at 15,692 in the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,194,272. The figures reported on Tuesday were 253 deaths and 15,805 additional infections.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of the measures.