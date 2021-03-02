Turkey logs nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 7 - health ministry

FILE PHOTO: Pigeons fly over the Ortakoy square during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 11,837 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 7, bringing the total number of cases to 2,723,316.

Data also showed 68 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, raising the toll to 28,706.

On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a “controlled normalisation”.