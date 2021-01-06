Turkey reports 13,830 new coronavirus cases, 191 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Nurses take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey reported 13,830 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,283,931.

It reported 191 related fatalities over the same period, raising the total death toll to 22,070.

Turkey has imposed curfews each weekday evening and full weekend lockdowns for more than a month in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.