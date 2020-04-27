Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,900, new cases 2,131 -health minister

ANKARA, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 2,131 in the past 24 hours, and 95 more people have died taking the death toll to 2,900, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 112,261, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Western Europe or the United States.

A total of 33,791 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 20,143. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Chris Reese)