Turkey's Sinovac trial to continue even as vaccination will start, doctor says

FILE PHOTO: Workers unload a shipment containing boxes of China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will continue its trial of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech even as it starts mass inoculations, the doctor in charge of clinical trials said on Wednesday.

Ankara later on Wednesday granted authorisation for emergency use of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine and said shots would begin on Thursday. The country has received 3 million doses out of its total order of 50 million.

While Indonesia began administering the Chinese vaccine onWednesday, various trials from around the world have shown wideranging results including researchers in Brazil releasinglate-stage clinical data showing an efficacy rate of only 50.4%.

Last month, Turkish researchers said CoronaVac showed a91.25% efficacy based on an interim analysis of 29 cases. Afuller analysis can take place when they reach 40 cases.

“We are close to the 40 cases threshold but not there yet,”so the trial will continue, Murat Akova, the coordinator ofTurkey’s trials, told Reuters.

The placebo leg of tests will begin to wrap up as of nextweek, “earlier than planned,” he said. “The regulator advisedthe trial board to unblind volunteers.”

The trial will continue with inosculated volunteers for onefull year and in all will cover 9,000 to 10,000 people, headded.