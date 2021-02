FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a low-income neighbourhood during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

(Reuters) - Turkey has confirmed 196 cases of the UK coronavirus strain, Turkey's official news agency Anadolu tweeted bit.ly/3cBIWxl on Wednesday, citing the Turkish health minister.

“Besides UK coronavirus variant, 2 people in Turkey have South Africa variant, 1 has Brazil variant”, the news agency said.