Healthcare
April 21, 2020 / 1:29 PM / in an hour

Erdogan says coronavirus starting to reach plateau in Turkey - Anadolu

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the Ramadan, which ends in late May, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesday.

“We aim to achieve maximum observance of measures during the month of Ramadan and, God willing, a transition to normal life for our country after the holiday (at the end of Ramadan),” Erdogan said. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below