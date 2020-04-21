Erdogan says coronavirus starting to reach plateau in Turkey - Anadolu

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the Ramadan, which ends in late May, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesday.

"We aim to achieve maximum observance of measures during the month of Ramadan and, God willing, a transition to normal life for our country after the holiday (at the end of Ramadan)," Erdogan said.