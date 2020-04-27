Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States

ISTANBUL, April 27 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said a three-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities as of Friday, May 1, and that weekend lockdowns would continue until after Eid al-Fitr in late May. He said a schedule for returning to normal would be announced soon. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)