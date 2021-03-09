Turkey logs 13,755 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 6

ISTANBUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 13,755 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 6, more than week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic.

The total number of cases rose to 2,807,387 and the data also showed 66 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, raising the toll to 29,160.

On Monday last week, Erdogan announced the partial opening of cafes, restaurants and schools, as well as an easing of weekend lockdowns among measures which he called a “controlled normalisation”. (Reporting by Daren Butler)