Turkey logs 15,503 new coronavirus cases, highest this year

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 15,503 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily rise this year, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

A total of 2,894,893 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Monday’s data showed 63 people had died due to COVID-19 in the space of 24 hours, raising the cumulative death toll to 29,552. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)