Turkey records 32,381 daily coronavirus cases - ministry

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks stroll in Eminonu district, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 32,381 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends.

The COVID-19 death toll, rose by 187 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 14,316 the ministry data also showed.