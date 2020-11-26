Turkey records highest new coronavirus death toll for fourth consecutive day

FILE PHOTO: Couple walks along Istiklal Street at the popular touristic neighbourhood of Beyoglu after a partial weekend curfew started during the COVID-19 outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s daily number of coronavirus deaths hit a record high for a fourth consecutive day with 174 in the past 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday, and it also reported the highest number of new daily infections yet.

Data showed that Turkey recorded 29,132 COVID-19 cases, including asymptomatic ones, on Thursday. From July until Wednesday, Ankara had only reported symptomatic cases, of which there were 6,876 on Thursday, raising the total number to 474,606. The total number of deaths stood at 13,014.

Thursday’s new case tally was also the highest daily number reported since the beginning of the pandemic but historical data and the cumulative number of all cases is still not available.