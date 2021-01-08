Turkey reports 11,479 new coronavirus cases, 186 deaths

People attend the funeral of their relative, a victim of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. Picture taken December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey reported 11,479 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 2,307,581.

It reported 186 fatalities due to COVID-19 over the same period, raising the total death toll to 22,450.

Turkey has imposed curfews each weekday evening and full weekend lockdowns for more than a month in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.