FILE PHOTO: A bar employee collects chairs before closing, on the final day of open restaurants and bars before tighter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are enforced, in Istanbul, Turkey April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 55,149 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, down from a record of more than 63,000 cases reported on Friday.

The data also showed 341 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 36,267.