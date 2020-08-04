Turkey tightens containment measures after virus rebounds

ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkey tightened coronavirus rules on Tuesday including daily quarantine inspections, new tracing oversights and measures for weddings and funerals after new daily cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks.

The rules will be applied nationwide to sustain the fight against the pandemic, the Interior Ministry said. The central city of Kirikkale will be a pilot for a new call center that checks complaints about citizens ignoring face masks and other rules, it said. (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)