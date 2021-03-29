Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns: Erdogan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during the Grand Congress of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced tighter measures against the coronavirus on Monday, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country.

Erdogan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the month of Ramadan, and restaurants would only serve as delivery and take-out. A curfew that is implemented between 9 pm and 5 am across the country was continued, Erdogan said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up