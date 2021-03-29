Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns: Erdogan

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during the Grand Congress of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced tighter measures against the coronavirus on Monday, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country.

Erdogan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the month of Ramadan, and restaurants would only serve as delivery and take-out. A curfew that is implemented between 9 pm and 5 am across the country was continued, Erdogan said.