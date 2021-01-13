Turkey to begin countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday -minister

ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Turkey will begin countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, starting with health workers, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday shortly after Sinovac’s vaccine was granted emergency authorisation.

In brief remarks to reporters, Koca said he would get the vaccine later on Wednesday along with members of Turkey’s advisory science council. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)