Turkey to impose measures to combat coronavirus, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the government will impose tighter measures to fight with the coronavirus and impose partial lockdowns on weekends across the country.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said all schools will remain closed until the year-end and all restaurants will only work by delivery. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)