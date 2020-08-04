Turkey's COVID cases back over 1,000 for first time in 3 weeks

ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s new coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday according to an official tally, breaching what the government has called a critical threshold to possibly reconsider rules.

The 1,083 new COVID-19 cases reflects a “severe” rise in recent days that raises concerns as Turkey wrapped up a four-day holiday weekend that occurred while many Turks were taking domestic vacations, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

The virus has killed 5,765 and infected 234,934 in total in the country, which mostly lifted its partial lockdown on June 1. New cases had hovered just below 1,000 since July 13. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)