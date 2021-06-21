Turkey's Erdogan says easing COVID-19 restrictions further as of July

ISTANBUL, June 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey was further relaxing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus after the number of daily cases fell to around 5,000.

Following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan announced the lifting from July 1 of lockdowns that had been imposed on Sundays and curfews after 1900 GMT on weekdays.

Turkey started easing curbs in recent weeks, limiting the lockdown to Sunday and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests, after daily cases began to fall from a peak above 60,000 in April. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Editing by Alex Richardson)