Turkey's vaccine blitz tops 500,000 on second day of rollout

ANKARA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has so far vaccinated more than 500,000 people in the first two days of its nationwide rollout of COVID-19 shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, health ministry data showed on Friday.

Ankara launched the programme on Thursday, vaccinating health workers first, and inoculated more than 285,000 people on the first day. Turkey has reported more than 2.3 million infections and 23,000 deaths since March. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)