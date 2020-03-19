REFILE-Uber says has enough cash to tide over coronavirus crisis - CNBC

(Corrects spelling of Khosrowshahi in paragraph 1)

March 19 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has plenty of cash on hand to get through the coronavirus crisis and is seeing growth in businesses other than ride-hailing, CNBC reported here on Thursday citing a conference call by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

The company’s shares were up as much as 35%.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)