Hot Stocks
March 19, 2020 / 2:56 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

REFILE-Uber says has enough cash to tide over coronavirus crisis - CNBC

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Khosrowshahi in paragraph 1)

March 19 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has plenty of cash on hand to get through the coronavirus crisis and is seeing growth in businesses other than ride-hailing, CNBC reported here on Thursday citing a conference call by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

The company’s shares were up as much as 35%.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below