April 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it expected an impairment charge of about $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion against some of its minority equity investments, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the value of those entities.

The ride-sharing company also withdrew here its 2020 guidance for gross bookings, adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)