UPDATE 1-Italy's UBI says to start legal action over Intesa's takeover bid

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI Banca said on Tuesday its board had decided to start legal action in relation to a takeover offer by rival Intesa Sanpaolo as it attempts to fend off the unsolicited bid.

UBI has said the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a provision generally included in acquisition deals known as ‘material adverse change’ (MAC) clause, which gives the buyer the right to walk away from a purchase prior to its closing.

UBI said last week that it filed a complaint with Italian market regulator Consob saying Intesa’s offer should no longer be considered as valid because the MAC clause applied, meaning the bid was not irrevocable as it should be.

UBI, which is Italy’s fifth-largest bank by assets, said it would now also ask a court to rule over whether the MAC clause had been triggered.

“The action aims to protect in court UBI’s rights, alongside the complaint filed with Consob for the protection of all stakeholders, investors and market transparency and efficiency,” the bank said.

In particular, UBI said that the triggering of the MAC clause due to the virus crisis meant the passivity rule that prevents UBI from actively mounting a defence against Intesa’s offer no longer applied.

Intesa unveiled on Feb. 17 an all-paper exchange offer for UBI to create the euro zone’s seventh-largest banking group.

Sources have told Reuters Intesa may have to delay launching the bid until September as antitrust approval for the biggest European banking merger in a decade is taking longer than expected.

