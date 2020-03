KAMPALA, March 20 (Reuters) - Uganda’s central bank on Friday said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Bank of Uganda will “provide exceptional liquidity assistance for a period of up to one year to financial institutions,” it said in statement, without giving more details on the amounts involved. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa)