Uganda to hold elections in early 2021, to follow rules to curb coronavirus spread

KAMPALA, June 16 (Reuters) - Uganda will hold a general election between Jan. 10 and Feb. 8, 2021, its election commission said on Tuesday, adding that the election’s conduct will take into account measures aimed at tackling the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The commission said it would give a more exact date at a later time.

“We have also considered the need to preserve the health of the citizens vis a vis their constitutional and democratic right to elect leaders of their choice as guaranteed under the Constitution,” Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the commission’s chairman, said. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alex Richardson)