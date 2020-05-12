"Madness" to hold Uganda vote if virus persists - Museveni

KAMPALA, May 12 (Reuters) - Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has said it would be wrong to hold a presidential election due early next year if the coronavirus persists, signalling for the first time a possible postponement.

“To have elections when the virus is still there... It will be madness,” the 75-year-old Museveni, whom opponents cast as an authoritarian clinging to power, said in an interview with the local NBS Television aired late on Monday. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Andrew Cawthorne)