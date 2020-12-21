Canada halts passenger flights from UK amid worries over new virus strain

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada is halting passenger flights from the United Kingdom, according to a Transport Canada notice to pilots on Sunday, joining a growing list of countries barring British travelers to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain from the country.
The restrictions do not apply to cargo planes, according the notice to airmen, which said the move is “necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public.”
