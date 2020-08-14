Bonds News
August 14, 2020 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK buys potential COVID-19 vaccines from J&J and Novavax

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The UK government has sealed two more deals to secure COVID-19 vaccines, buying shots in development from U.S. drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, the chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce Katie Bingham told Sky News on Friday.

In a separate statement, Novavax said the UK would buy 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, for a phase 3 clinical trial in the country. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jan Harvey)

