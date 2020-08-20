CORRECTED-Ukraine registers record daily high of 2,134 new coronavirus cases

(Number of deaths corrected to 2,184 instead of 2,134 in the last sentence)

KYIV, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered 2,134 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record for infections in the country, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.

Stepanov said the new data surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,967 reported the previous day.

The number of new cases increased sharply in August despite the country reimposing some restrictions recently.

The total number of cases has reached 98,537, including 2,184 deaths.