FILE PHOTO: Women walk past an installation showing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record daily high of 18,132 new coronavirus cases, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

The previous record was the 16,669 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of infections reached 1,614,707, with 31,461 coronavirus related deaths.