KYIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a single-day record, the national council of security and defence said.

Total cases reached 87,872, including 2,011 deaths.

The number of infections has increased sharply since June as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport links to reopen. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by John Stonestreet)